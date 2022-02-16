Masters Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Masters Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189,068 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Ferroglobe worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.73. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $11.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
