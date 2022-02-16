Masters Capital Management LLC Takes $5.48 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. 3,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.
Helmerich & Payne Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
