Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 224,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of eHealth by 68.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in eHealth by 43.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ EHTH opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of -0.01. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $78.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eHealth (EHTH)
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.