Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 224,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of eHealth by 68.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in eHealth by 43.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of -0.01. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.