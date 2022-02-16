Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $92,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $472.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $542.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.70. The firm has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

