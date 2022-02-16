Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,365 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Hostess Brands worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $178,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,051. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

