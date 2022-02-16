Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,892 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $55,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average of $148.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

