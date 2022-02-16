Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $114.55 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166,064 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises 1.2% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $114,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

CCK opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

