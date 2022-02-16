Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $5.19 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.40.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.