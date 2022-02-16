McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:MCD opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.99. The company has a market cap of $189.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

