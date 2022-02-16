McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $273.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

