Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

