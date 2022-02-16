Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 778,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $41,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,139,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,914,000 after acquiring an additional 195,702 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 275,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 49,039 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.66 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

