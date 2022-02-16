Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

GDDY stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

