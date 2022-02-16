Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Takes Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in LendingTree by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in LendingTree by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

Shares of TREE opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.19. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

