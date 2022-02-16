Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,105 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. SPS Commerce makes up about 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.95. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,216. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

