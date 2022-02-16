Mdex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.11 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Mdex has a market cap of $223.34 million and $11.11 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,101,241 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

