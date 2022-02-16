Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 43.0% in January

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MDIBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

MDIBY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 43,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,929. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services, which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

