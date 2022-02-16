MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.3% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 206,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,985,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,170.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 736.04 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $957.60 and a 52-week high of $2,006.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,149.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,463.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

