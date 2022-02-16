Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.
Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.36. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
About Mercury General
Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.
