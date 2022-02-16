Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.36. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

