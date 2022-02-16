Meridian Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $160.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $156,617.84 and $160.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

