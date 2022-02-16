Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,241 shares of company stock worth $1,077,095 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.74. 834,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,590,383. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.78 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.47. The stock has a market cap of $587.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

