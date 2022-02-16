Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,632,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 995,368 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.96% of Meta Platforms worth $9,038,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $523,687,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.29. 964,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,590,383. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.78 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.47. The stock has a market cap of $586.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,095. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

