Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,743,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.