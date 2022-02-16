Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.0% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,691,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,292,000 after buying an additional 1,659,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.