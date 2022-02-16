Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

