Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after buying an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after acquiring an additional 962,754 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of A stock opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

