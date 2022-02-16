Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,865 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $115,861,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

NYSE SYK opened at $258.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.76. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.