Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 8,690 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

CME opened at $238.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.94. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.99 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

