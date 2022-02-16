Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 896 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE:MSCI opened at $546.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $563.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.93. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.01 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.