Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $351.59 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $226.54 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.