Michael (Rusty) Nelligan Buys 9,000 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,850 ($25.03) per share, with a total value of £166,500 ($225,304.47).

ICP opened at GBX 1,820 ($24.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,026.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,131.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,714 ($23.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,493 ($33.73).

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.60) to GBX 2,885 ($39.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($34.44) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.