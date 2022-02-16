Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Maverick Capital Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 60,874 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $258,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $297.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

