Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

MBCN stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

