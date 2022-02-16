Millennium Management LLC Has $108 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $108,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after acquiring an additional 692,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,661,000 after acquiring an additional 712,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE FNF opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.