Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 176.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,474 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $77,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

