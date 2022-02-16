Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MCURF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 78,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Mind Cure Health has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
About Mind Cure Health
