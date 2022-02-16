Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

