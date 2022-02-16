Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for about $39.15 or 0.00088606 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $5.06 million and $39,612.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.55 or 0.07087803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,139.08 or 0.99902437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00048586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00050282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003080 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 129,241 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

