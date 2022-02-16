Mithril (MITH) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $39.77 million and $8.12 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00243226 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

