Mizuho Increases FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $275.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $244.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

