Mizuho Raises Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target to $11.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

SABR opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $190,035,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $76,348,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Sabre by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sabre by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,951 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

