MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,782 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $417.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.20.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

