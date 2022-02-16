MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 42,612 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,612 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,222,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 124,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

