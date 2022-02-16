MML Investors Services LLC Buys 27,256 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.37.

Shares of CSCO opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

