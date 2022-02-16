Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $3,154,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $3,154,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,708,900.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $151.12 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 30,664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

