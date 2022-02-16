Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $148.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.10. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $143.25 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

