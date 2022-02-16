Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.50 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.87.

MOH opened at $319.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.98 and its 200-day moving average is $287.20. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $209.22 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 710.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

