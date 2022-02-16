Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,260.84

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,260.84 ($17.06) and traded as low as GBX 1,124.96 ($15.22). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,156 ($15.64), with a volume of 633,689 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 14.06 and a current ratio of 14.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53.

About Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

