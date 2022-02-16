Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Monro by 13.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Monro by 289.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 441,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,857. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. Monro has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

