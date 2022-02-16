Montrose Environmental Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,664 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,212% compared to the typical volume of 203 call options.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. 397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,436. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

